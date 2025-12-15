Germany’s spending on support for Ukraine exceeds 75 bln euro since 2022 — Merz

BERLIN, December 15. /TASS/. Germany has spent more than 75 billion euro to support Ukraine since February 2022, Chancellor Friedrich Merz said.

"Since February 2022, we have allocated around 40 billion euro to support Ukraine militarily. Apart from that, we have spent 36 billion euro on civilian support," he told a German-Ukrainian economic forum in Berlin. "And we will allocate more than 11 billion euro for military assistance in 2026."

According to Merz, Germany will also allocate 170 million euro to ensure energy supplies in Ukraine.

German Economy Minister Katherina Reiche told the forum earlier that the German government plans to launch a new mechanism to support private investments to Ukraine worth 45 million euro.