Russian foreign trade surplus surge to $11.1 bln in October 2025 — Central Bank

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. The Russian foreign trade surplus gained $2 bln year on year and amounted to $11.1 bln as of the end of October 2025, the Central Bank said.

The surplus of the Russian foreign trade in goods dropped by $2.6 bln against the figure in September. The main driver was the decline in cost volumes of mineral products exports, partly compensated by the rise in supplies of non-energy goods. Imports of goods stayed almost flat in monthly terms in October, the regulator added.

The deficit of the services balance in October grew to $4.4 bln on account of rising imports, particularly in the category of miscellaneous business services and trips.

The current account surplus declined in October 2025 to $4.3 bln from $8.7 bln in this September, the regulator added.