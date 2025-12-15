Zelensky told Bundestag president of his readiness to hold elections

BERLIN, December 15. /TASS/. German Bundestag President Julia Kloeckner held a meeting in Berlin with Vladimir Zelensky, during which the latter expressed readiness to hold elections in Ukraine under certain conditions, the press service of the German parliament reported.

"The focus of the meeting was the topic of new elections in Ukraine," the issued press release stated. Zelensky "demonstrated readiness for this under certain conditions."

"At the same time, there is no doubt that elections under wartime conditions present significant challenges," Kloeckner stated as quoted by the press service. She announced plans to visit Ukraine after the New Year.

On December 9, US President Donald Trump said it was time for elections to be held in Ukraine, arguing that Kiev was using the conflict as a pretext to delay the process. On the same day, Vladimir Zelensky said he was ready to hold presidential elections but stressed that this would require legislative amendments and additional security measures to ensure that members of the military could vote. He called on lawmakers to prepare the necessary legal changes and urged the US and Europe to guarantee the security of the voting process.