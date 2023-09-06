Unfriendly countries discussing Russia’s possible expulsion from Interpol

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Some unfriendly countries continue behind-the-scenes debates about expelling Russia from Interpol, despite the fact that there is no such an option in the organization’s charter, Valery Kalachev, chief of the National Central Bureau of Interpol of the Russian Interior Ministry, said in an interview with TASS.

He noted that Interpol is a purely professional police organization and its charter bans any interference or activities of the political, military, religious or racial character. "Despite this, after the beginning of the special military operation, a number of countries hatched plans to expel our country from Interpol. We also know that behind-the-scenes debates in a number of unfriendly countries are continuing until now, although the organization’s charter does not envisage a procedure for a country’s expulsion," he said.

According to Kalachev, despite the pressure exerted on Russia and the Interpol General Secretariat, close cooperation has been preserved. "Today, we cooperate efficiently in such areas as international search, fighting terrorism, organized crime, drug trafficking, economic crimes, corruption, money laundering, illegal migration, and crimes in the sphere of information and communications technologies," he said.

He recalled that nowadays cybercrime is a serious threat to global security. "Today, the international police community has a common task to get united and set a constructive tone to the international dialogue on these matters.

Amid the difficult international situation, Interpol channels are the only way to exchange police information for both the Russian side and its foreign partners, he stressed, adding that under the Interpol charter, members of the organization can exchange data even when their countries have no diplomatic relations.

The International Criminal Police Organization, or Interpol, marks its 100th anniversary in 2023. It is now the largest intergovernmental international organization uniting 195 countries, including Russia and cooperating with more than 50 international organizations.