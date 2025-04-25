Russians’ trust in Putin exceeds 80%, opinion poll shows

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. The level of trust in President Vladimir Putin among Russians rose by 1 percentage point to 80.2%, based on responses from 1,600 adults, according to the Russian Public Opinion Research Center’s poll (VCIOM) conducted from April 14 to 20.

"80.2% of the survey participants responded positively to the question of trust in Putin (plus 1 p.p.), the level of support for the president’s activities increased by 0.8 percentage points and amounts to 77%," the pollster said.

53.1% of respondents approve of the activities of the government of Russia (plus 1.7 p.p.), and 53.3% of respondents approve of the work of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin (minus 0.6 p.p.). 62.4% of respondents expressed trust in Mishustin (minus 0.4 p.p.).

Respondents also expressed their attitude towards the heads of parliamentary parties. Thus, Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) leader Gennady Zyuganov is trusted by 32.9% (minus 1 p.p.), Sergey Mironov, a Just Russia-For Truth party leader, by 28.4% (plus 0.1 p.p.), Leonid Slutsky, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), by 19.9% (minus 2 p.p.), and New People party chairman Alexey Nechayev - 8.1% (plus 0.3 p.p.).

The level of backing for the ruling United Russia was 35.8% (minus 0.2 p.p.), the Communist Party (CPRF) - 9.9% (plus 0.5 p.p.), the Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) - 11.5% (plus 0.6 p.p.), A Just Russia-For Truth - 3.8% (minus 0.2 p.p.), New People party - 6.6% (unchanged).