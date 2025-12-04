Elements of US-drafted peace plan for Ukraine cover territory, sovereignty — NYT

NEW YORK, December 4. /TASS/. Four separate elements of the latest US peace plan for Ukraine cover territory, economic, Ukrainian sovereignty and European security issues, The New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the negotiations.

According to them, one element concerns issues related to Ukraine’s sovereignty, like limits on the size of its army in the peacetime period and on the range of its missiles. The others cover territory, economic cooperation and broader European security issues, the NYT specified.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed that the 28 points of the US draft were still valid and being discussed and that Washington had proposed breaking them into four separate packages.