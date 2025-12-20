Blast that killed teenager in Moscow Region caused by mishandling of explosive object

MOSCOW, December 20. The explosion that killed a teenager and left two more people injured in Moscow Region’s city of Khimki was caused by the mishandling of a household explosive object, a spokesman for the Russian interior ministry’s Moscow Region department told TASS.

"According to preliminary data, the incident was caused by the mishandling of a household explosive object," he said, adding that that the blast occurred in a courtyard of a residential house. "As a result, one teenager died, one more teenager and a woman received bodily injuries," he noted.

An investigation is underway.