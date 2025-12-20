{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Blast that killed teenager in Moscow Region caused by mishandling of explosive object

An investigation is underway

MOSCOW, December 20. The explosion that killed a teenager and left two more people injured in Moscow Region’s city of Khimki was caused by the mishandling of a household explosive object, a spokesman for the Russian interior ministry’s Moscow Region department told TASS.

"According to preliminary data, the incident was caused by the mishandling of a household explosive object," he said, adding that that the blast occurred in a courtyard of a residential house. "As a result, one teenager died, one more teenager and a woman received bodily injuries," he noted.

An investigation is underway.

Moscow
One killed, two injured in explosion in Khimki near Moscow
According to earlier reports, an unidentified explosive device detonated in Khimki
At least 27 drones taken down over various Russian regions overnight
Two of them were destroyed over the Sea of Azov waters
Bern takes part in EU’s risky plans, though it realizes danger of stealing Russian assets
Russian Ambassador to Switzerland Sergey Garmonin stressed that Swiss elites "understand perfectly well that a theft of Russian assets will be illegal and destroy the confederation’s reputation of a 'safe haven' for foreign investors"
Ukrainian forces execute civilians in Seversk — Hero of Russia
According to Naran Ochir-Goryaev, the Ukrainian troops were primarily targeting young people between 30 and 40 years old
Russian army continues to advance west of Seversk, Putin says
The Russian leader recalled how the report on the liberation of Seversk was presented
Kiev counterattacks near Krasnoarmeysk, trying to slow Russian advance — expert
The Russian Defense Ministry announced the liberation of Krasnoarmeysk on December 1
Two Russians arrested in Bulgaria at US request — Russian embassy
No official details about the US extradition request are available at this point
EU diplomats do not rule out retaliation against Ukrainian elites by angry mob — SVR
The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service said that the Mindich-Zelensky case is undermining Ukraine
EU's decision to support Ukraine confirms that it does not want peace — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova said that EU member states decided to further prolong the Ukrainian conflict
Krasny Liman to be liberated in near future — Putin
The head of state added that Russian forces currently control about half of the city
Ukraine conflict to be resolved on Russia-US track, Europe ancillary player — analyst
Today’s European politicians don’t hold a candle to their predecessors, Deputy rector of the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleg Karpovich noted
Russian troops to move westward after liberating Kupyansk-Uzlovoi — Putin
As the president stressed, the Russian troops have been assigned a very important task to eliminate the enemy group on the left bank of the Oskol River
Hundreds of thousands of Russian troops fighting in special military operation — Putin
The Russian leader noted that not all of them planned to build civilian careers after the special military operation
Russia, Thailand in talks about use of Mir cards — deputy foreign minister
Earlier, it was announced that Mir cards are from now on accepted in the Maldives
Putin says 3I/ATLAS comet poses no threat to Earth, it can be 'sent to Jupiter' anytime
According to the president, Russian scientists keep this issue under control and "are well aware of ongoing developments regarding this comet"
Lawsuit against Euroclear filed in time — Central Bank chief
Elvira Nabiullina said that it is difficult for her to comment on specific arguments prevailing among EU member-countries that did not approve the confiscation of Russian assets
Arms supplies to Ukraine did not stop after Trump’s decision to cease financing
Speaking at NSATU's Wiesbaden headquarters, Major General Maik Keller said that NATO had dispatched nearly 220,000 tons of military aid to Ukraine in 2025
Cancer-stricken Serbian sues NATO for use of depleted uranium in 1999 attack on Yugoslavia
His lawyer Srdan Aleksic disclosed that the Serbian officer’s grievance is fully identical to the 500 lawsuits, filed by Italian soldiers who were deployed in Kosovo in 1999
Ukraine, Portugal sign statement on joint production of surface drones
Portuguese prime minister Luis Montenegro is on his first visit to Ukraine, Vladimir Zelensky said
Ukraine must be prepared for continuation of conflict in 2026 — US envoy to NATO
The reason is that a peace agreement may not yet be concluded by the end of this year, said US Permanent Representative to NATO Matthew Whitaker
Ukrainian soldiers desert due to lack of food, water, clothing — expert
Vitaly Kiselev pointed out that Ukrainian barrier detachments operating within the zone of the special military operation are unable to stem the tide of desertion
Slovak politician considers EU’s decision to refrain from seizing Russian assets sensible
The country’s Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok noted that Slovakia would not act as a guarantor for the EU loan to Ukraine
Russia to practice tact in protecting compatriots abroad — Putin
The head of state noted that new mechanisms should be introduced to support citizens abroad
Kiev's terrorist attacks against ships, energy infrastructure in Black Sea inadmissible
Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin participated via on-line conference in the ministerial meeting of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation
Kiev troops shell DPR four times in past day
The attacks targeted the city of Gorlovka and the town of Starobeshevo
Europe will have to reopen dialogue with Russia — Macron
The French president believes that "Europeans and Ukrainians, will have to find the right framework to re-engage in this discussion in a proper manner"
Donbass's water supply collapsed over decades of Ukraine’s governance — Putin
The Russian president explained that now to bring this system to a standard state and reduce water losses to zero it is necessary to spend as much money as it costs to construct and build another water pipeline
Europe will sooner or later have to repay what it steals from Russian assets — Putin
The EU and G7 countries froze approximately 300 billion euros in Russian assets
Russian army has full strategic initiative in special military operation zone — Putin
The president said that the Russian forces are advancing along the entire line of engagement
US blacklists seven individuals allegedly linked to Venezuelan president’s inner circle
Five of the blacklisted individuals are residents of Venezuela, while the remaining two are Panama passport holders
Russian embassy in Mali rejects accusations against Africa Corps
According to its statement, the article "is a collection of propaganda cliches and idle fakes aimed at discrediting Russian servicemen in the eyes of the Malian population, the countries of the Sahel Confederation, and the international community"
Economy, special op, taxes most popular topics on social media following Putin’s Q&A
Since the start of the event at noon Friday and until 10:00 p.m. Moscow time, approximately 1.5 million messages about it were posted on social media, a research by Russia’s Medialogia automated real-time media monitoring and analysis system says
Lavrov gives war-minded European hawks a piece of his mind
The Russian foreign minister stressed that Moscow advocates for "ensuring indivisible security – in an honest manner and on equal terms"
Israel trying to resettle Palestinians abroad with US support — Palestinian envoy
Israel also seeks to open the Rafah crossing unilaterally solely to facilitate the departure of citizens from the Gaza Strip, but not for their return
Only Indonesia, Italy ready to join ‘stabilization forces’ in Gaza — Palestinian envoy
Nofal stressed Palestine's interest in quickly completing the first stage of settlement
Putin thanks special services for their work to defend country during special op
The Russian leader also wished the leadership and personnel of special services a happy New Year 2026
36 Ukrainian drones taken down over Russian regions in three hours
22 of them were destroyed over the Belgorod Region
Putin’s Direct Line demonstrated that 2025 was successful for Russia — Focus
According to Focus, Russia, despite a tough sanctions regime, successfully exports its products and secures its defense budget
Georgian president calls EU decision to allocate €90 billion to Ukraine bluff
"Ukraine has simply been sold out," Mikhail Kavelashvili said
Russia to eliminate threats to Kaliningrad Region should they emerge, says Putin
The Kaliningrad Region is separated from mainland Russia by the borders of European Union countries
Ukraine itself to blame for failure of mobilization — intelligence chief
Budanov emphasized that "it was all done from here," meaning within Ukraine, "sometimes deliberately, due to the personal ambitions of certain people, sometimes thoughtlessly"
EU summit undertook to finance military action against Russia — diplomats
"The leaders of the EU Member States have reaffirmed their course towards comprehensive support for the Kiev regime and further escalation of the Ukrainian conflict," the Russian Permanent Mission to the European Union said in a statement
EU 'war party' to pay Kiev 'reparations' itself — Foreign Ministry
"Brussels did not even notice how absurd the situation had become for the EU," Maria Zakharova stated
Putin explained to the West conditions for building relations with Russia — expert
Andrey Bystritsky said that Vladimir Putin’s stance is consistent in emphasizing the principles on which peaceful coexistence can be based
E3 countries’ advisers to meet with Witkoff, Umerov in Miami — correspondent
According to Barak Ravid, the Turkish foreign minister and the Qatari prime minister will also participate in the talks
More than 400 Palestinians killed during ceasefire with Israel — Palestinian ambassador
This is due to Israel continuing to violate the ceasefire regime and allowing humanitarian aid to be brought in only in minimally possible volumes, noted Abdel Hafiz Nofal
Trump announces plans to visit Florida, where talks on Ukraine expected
The US leader noted that he "has a lot of meetings scheduled"
Russia attaches great importance to developing relations with African partners — Putin
Putin noted that African states possess enormous economic and human potential and are playing an increasingly significant role in global politics
Syria to step up counterterrorism effort in areas where Islamic State is active — ministry
The Syrian Foreign Ministry called upon the United States and other members of the international coalition "to support Syria’s counterterrorism efforts"
Putin sends major message to West by his statement on Ukraine — portal
L’AntiDiplomatico also recalled that during his year-end press conference, the Russian leader noted that US President Donald Trump "is making serious efforts" to end the Ukrainian crisis and is doing this "absolutely sincerely"
Russian diplomat says US Justice Department places her in waiting queue for Epstein files
Maria Zakharova believes that the files "show all those western 'mentors' in interesting circumstances and with no less interesting fellow partygoers"
US starts publishing Epstein case files — FBI
Jeffrey Epstein’s friends and acquaintances included a large number of current and retired officials not only from the United States but also from many other countries, including former heads of state, major entrepreneurs, and show business stars
US conducting operation to seize ship off Venezuela — agency
The officials did not say where operation was taking place but added the ·Coast Guard was in the lead, Reuters said
Kiev bombed polling stations for Russian elections during special op — Putin
The Russian president recalled that the voters were standing in line at polling stations when shelling began
Russia ready to consider halting strikes deep inside Ukraine on election day — Putin
The Russian president still noted that if Kiev wants to use the elections solely to stop the offensive momentum of Russian troops, then this is the wrong choice
Investments in Russian economy remain record high — Central Bank
According to Elvira Nabiullina, the investing activity declined in construction, transport and certain mining industries over the last year
US drafts $112-billion Gaza reconstruction plan — WSJ
According to the newspaper, Project Sunrise was designed "to turn Gaza’s rubble into a futuristic coastal destination"
Russia negative about discussions on nuclear weapons for Japan — deputy foreign minister
Andrey Rudenko pointed out that the militarization of Japan will only make the situation in Northeast Asia worse and, of course, will entail due countermeasures from countries who see this militarization as a threat
Purpose of VAT increase, key rate, rising prices: Putin’s takes at 'Results of Year'
As the head of state noted, the Russian economy grew by 9.7% over the past three years, which is much higher than in Europe
Zelensky says Ukraine discusses options to ensure election security with US
According to Vladimir Zelensky, the Ukrainian foreign ministry is working on the issue of organizing voting among Ukrainian nationals living abroad
Ukraine investigating corruption mastermind Mindich for treason
The deputy requested SBU to check whether Timur Mindich had access to state secrets, whether he had connections in the Russian special services and what influence he had on Zelensky, as well as on former Defense Minister and current NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov
Ukrainian elections only legitimate if citizens residing elsewhere take part — Medvedchuk
Medvedchuk also noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin demonstrated political will by declaring his readiness not to hinder the free will of Ukrainian citizens
Ukrainian forces fail to retake parts of Krasnoarmeysk, suffer losses — Putin
According to the Russian president, the enemy is achieving no success
Putin baffled by NATO Secretary General Rutte's war-with-Russia talk
The Russian president advised that Mark Rutte read the national security strategy of the United States, which is a key player, creator and main sponsor of NATO
International coalition delivers missile strike on IS targets from base in Syria — TV
The missile strikes targeted militant hideouts in the Deir ez-Zor Governorate
US Air Force carries out second wave of attacks on Islamic State sites in Syria — TV
IS sites in the Deir ez-Zor province were the hardest hit, the TV channel said
Possible pause in Russian airstrikes thwarts Kiev's plans to avoid elections — senator
Konstantin Kosachev said that Russia is prepared to act for peace, and this is one of the main messages today
Putin sees EU's Russian asset grab as daylight 'robbery'
The Russian leader emphasized that the European Union is trying to do it overtly
Putin’s words about Europe echo position of Trump with his supporters — Die Welt
This position will significantly complicate the already tense relations between European elites and the Trump administration
FACTBOX: S-500 Anti-Aircraft Missile System
The system is being developed with the capability to be operational for the next 25 years
US starts striking Islamic State sites in Syria — NYT
The operation involves US fighter jets and attack helicopters
PMs of Belgium, Italy emerge victorious at EU summit on Russian assets — media
Earlier, the newaspaper described the summit’s decision on Russian assets as a "major setback" for German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen
Russia’s offensive in Zaporozhye forces Kiev to expand evacuation zone
The reason behind this decision is an increase in the operational range of Russian drones, the source said
Dmitriev calls for resignation of Merz, von der Leyen after failure at EU summit
The Chief Executive Officer of Russian Direct Investment Fund added that Friedrich Merz and Ursula von der Leyen "spent all their political capital, promised results – and delivered a spectacular failure"
Russia ready to organize voting for Ukrainians in case of legitimate elections in Ukraine
"If Ukraine opts for legitimate elections and we are tasked to organize voting for Ukrainian nationals in Russia, we will do everything we can to make this happen," CEC chairwoman Ella Pamfilova stated
Hong Kong flu has pandemic potential — virologist
Doctor of medical sciences and virologist Yelena Malinnikova called upon everyone to comply with sanitary and epidemiological guidelines
Netanyahu plans to discuss potential new strikes on Iran with Trump — TV
According to NBC News, the Israeli prime minister plans to share with the American leader his concern over Tehran’s missile program that may require swift actions in response
WSJ names five key obstacles to peace between Russia, Ukraine
These include territorial issues, Ukraine's accession to NATO, the size of the Ukrainian armed forces, the status of the Russian language, and control over the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Putin envisions what Russia might look like in 200 years
The Russian leader pointed out that 200 years is not that long a time in the entire scheme of history in Russia
Crew Dragon with Russian cosmonaut on board to be launched no earlier then Feb. 15 — NASA
The spacecraft’s multinational crew will also comprise NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway
Peace in Ukraine close like never before — US envoy to NATO
Matthew Whitaker added that the US administration will not give up its efforts to resolve the conflict
Ukraine's Goncharenko sentenced 18 years in prison in absentia by Russia
The court also deprived him of the right to post information, manage websites and channels using electronic and information and telecommunication networks for four years
Lavrov tells Europe we don't need your help on Ukraine deal, just don't blow it up
"The Russian-American dialogue is based on understandings reached in Alaska," the Russian top diplomat stressed
Providing military aid to Ukraine weakens EU instead of making it stronger — Orban
The Hungarian prime minister recalled that the European Union’s summit on December 18 and 19 in Brussels decided to grant a military loan to Ukraine in 2026-2027 at the expense of a common European loan worth 90 billion euro
Portuguese PM doesn’t rule out sending peacekeepers to Ukraine after conflict is over
German expert slams EU decision on loan to Ukraine as 'madness'
Earlier, an EU summit concluded with no consensus on the expropriation of Russian assets under the guise of a so-called reparations loan to Kiev despite spending 17 hours in discussion
Zelensky contradicts himself about elections in Ukraine — Kremlin spokesman
According to Dmitry Peskov, this discussion is a reaction to the Russian leader’s latest statements
Russian troops liberate four communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 1,795 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy tanks and 20 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the Defense Ministry reported
Trump's efforts, piglets, Russia's secret weapon: Putin's statements at 'Results of Year'
The Russian president explained that when he took a jab at Europeans by calling them "piglets," as the Western media translated the Russian term, he was not referring to anyone specific in Europe, but rather to a "group of people"
Britain refuses to expropriate Russian assets after failure of EU summit — FT
According to the newspaper, London "will continue to work closely with the G7 and EU on Ukraine financing"
Route to Slavyansk opens from liberated Seversk — Putin
The head of state recalled that the Russian side had long ago urged the Kiev regime to withdraw its troops from the territories of the republics which do not want to live under nationalist control
Putin to chair SEEC, host CIS leaders in St. Petersburg
Furthermore, on the initiative of the Russian leader, a traditional informal meeting of the leaders of the CIS member countries will be held in St. Petersburg on December 22
Trump confirms retaliatory strike against IS in Syria
The strike was very successful, with precision, also said US President
Only Trump can decide on US refusal to negotiate on Ukraine — Rubio
Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that "both sides have to give and both sides have to get"
Russia remains reliable partner for African countries — Lavrov
According to the top Russian diplomat, to achieve a lasting settlement of crises in Africa, it is necessary to eliminate their root causes inherited from Western colonialism
Russia-Africa ministerial meeting joint statement adopted unanimously — Lavrov
According to the top Russian diplomat, the statement lays bare the countries’ principled approaches to the key issues of international development
Volvo files application to register three trademarks in Russia
Two of them are for Volvo, and the third is for Volvo Penta
Bank of Russia won’t withdraw its lawsuit against Euroclear over asset freezing
At the same time, the regulator is considering defending its interests in foreign jurisdictions
EU €90 bln loan cannot save Ukraine from defeat — Hungarian PM
Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic earlier declined to participate in providing the loan to Kiev using funds raised through joint EU borrowing
Brussels will have to repay Ukraine’s debts to Europe, warns Russian diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador at Large Rodion Miroshnik noted that Ukraine will not receive the loan in a lump sum
Rubio says US continues to share intelligence information with Ukraine
Marco Rubio commented on the prospects for resolving the Ukrainian crisis
