Hong Kong flu has pandemic potential — virologist

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. The next pandemic may be caused by the A(H3N2) (also known as Hong Kong flu) or A(H5N1) (avian flu) subtypes of the influenza virus, a Russian infectious diseases specialist, doctor of medical sciences and virologist Yelena Malinnikova has told TASS.

"There will be an influenza pandemic, the only question is when it will happen and how intense it will be. A(H3N2), which has been circulating in humans for more than 50 years, and the avian influenza strain with the Hemagglutinin-5 viral surface protein are among the most popular candidates. That is why they are under particular scrutiny, and it is well-justified, because the influenza virus has started to raise its head, so to speak," she said.

"But it does not mean that we are defenseless: we have antiviral medicines and vaccines, so there is no reason to panic," the expert continued.

She called upon everyone to comply with sanitary and epidemiological guidelines, such as wearing masks in public places, and also to undergo regular vaccinations and pay attention to hygiene and sanitation.

Earlier, Russia’s Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) said that a seasonal spike in acute respiratory viral infections and influenza is currently observed in Russia. This season’s predominant infection is A (H3N2), also known as the Hong Kong flu. However, in the majority of registered cases - up to 99.5% - the infection takes either mild or moderately severe form. Only 1.8% of patients require hospital care.