Russian diplomat says US Justice Department places her in waiting queue for Epstein files

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said the US Department of Justice has placed her in the waiting queue to read Epstein files.

In her Telegram channel, the spokeswoman posted a printscreen of the website’s automated response.

"I grew up in the queues of the 1980s," she wrote on Telegram. "I mean, I know anything about queues. At least, this is what I thought before October 20, 2025, when the US Department of Justice offered me to wait in line to see Epstein’s files."

"As I understand, [the files] show all those western 'mentors' who used to look down on us and lectured us on 'democracy and human rights' - in interesting circumstances and with no less interesting fellow partygoers," Zakharova wrote.

On Friday, the US Department of Justice has published a new batch of previously classified Jeffrey Epstein’s files. Documents and photographs were edited to conceal the identity of possible victims.

Epstein was arrested by New York State law enforcement in July 2019. The prosecutor’s office reported that between 2002 and 2005 he arranged visits to his Manhattan home for dozens of underage girls, the youngest being 14.

Epstein’s friends and acquaintances included a large number of current and retired officials not only from the United States but also from many other countries, including former heads of state, major entrepreneurs, and show business stars. The criminal prosecution of the financier in the United States ended after he committed suicide in a prison cell in August 2019.

On November 20, US President Donald Trump said on his Truth Social network account that he had signed a bill to compel the country’s Justice Department to release files related to Jeffrey Epstein. At the same time, Reuters said, citing sources, that the Trump administration exerted pressure on US Senate’s members to make them delay the vote on publishing the Epstein files.