Lavrov meets with South Sudanese counterpart

CAIRO, December 20. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with his South Sudanese counterpart, Monday Semaya Kumba, on the sidelines of the second ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum, which is being held in Cairo on December 19 and 20, a TASS correspondent reported.

"I think this is a good opportunity to discuss our bilateral relations and the situation in your region," Lavrov said.

The top South Sudanese diplomat thanked Lavrov for inviting him to the conference and stated that his country’s government jointly with the regional partners are making efforts to establish peace in neighboring Sudan.