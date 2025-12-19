MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Supporters of continuing the conflict in Ukraine within the EU, led by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, will in effect end up paying Kiev "reparations" themselves, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a comment following an EU Council meeting.

"Brussels did not even notice how absurd the situation had become for the EU. Ahead of the European Council meeting, EU leaders were loudly calling for Ukraine to be provided with a so-called 'reparations loan' using Russian assets. Now, such a loan has been promised to Kiev from the EU’s own funds," Zakharova said.

As a result, she added, the EU’s "war party," led by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, has found itself in the position of paying 'reparations' to the corrupt regime in Kiev. Zakharova argued that this outcome is only fair, since Brussels had been the most vocal advocate of continuing a "war to the last Ukrainian."

She noted that, despite the lack of consensus on the actual confiscation of Russian sovereign assets, the European Council decided to grant Kiev a new loan backed by funds from the EU budget. "In other words, Eurocrats are once again reaching into the pockets of their own taxpayers, who will continue to bear the burden of the political ambitions of the leadership of EU institutions and individual member states," the spokeswoman said.

According to Zakharova, only the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Slovakia managed to stay out of this scheme, thereby defending the interests of their citizens. "For the rest, the financial appetites of the Zelensky regime once again prevailed over the interests of their own people," she added.