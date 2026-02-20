Japan’s prime minister vows to strengthen US alliance

TOKYO, February 20. /TASS/. Japan will continue to comprehensively strengthen its relationship with the US, including security cooperation, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi stated in her inaugural policy speech to parliament.

"The Japan-US alliance is the cornerstone of Japan's foreign and defense policy. We will continue to build trust with US President [Donald] Trump and expand Japan-US relations in all areas - security, economy, culture, and others," she noted. Takaichi reiterated plans for an official visit to the US next month.

The head of the Japanese government also promised that Tokyo would coordinate with Washington "efforts to resolve regional issues.".