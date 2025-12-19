MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Election Commission (CEC) will do its best to ensure free voting for Ukrainians living in Russia in the event that legitimate elections are organized in Ukraine, CEC chairwoman Ella Pamfilova has promised.

Addressing the combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference headlined "Results of the Year" earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that five to ten million Ukrainians live in Russia, and they should have the opportunity to cast their ballots if Ukraine holds elections, adding that Russia is ready to consider halting strikes deep inside Ukraine on election day.

"If Ukraine opts for legitimate elections and we are tasked to organize voting for Ukrainian nationals in Russia, we will do everything we can to make this happen," the CEC press service quoted her as saying.

Vladimir Zelensky’s term as president officially expired on May 20, 2024, but Kiev refused to hold a regular election, claiming that this is impossible as long as martial law in in place.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said on December 9 that it's high time Ukraine held a presidential election but Kiev is using the conflict not to do this. Later in that same day, Zelensky stated that he is ready for a presidential election but, in his words, this would require legislative adjustments and measures to make it possible for the military to cast their votes. He asked lawmakers to draft relevant amendments to laws and the United States and Europe - to ensure safe voting.