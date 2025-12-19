Russia to eliminate threats to Kaliningrad Region should they emerge, says Putin

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Russia will eliminate all the threats to its westernmost exclave of the Kaliningrad Region if they emerge but hopes that there won’t be any, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference headlined "Results of the Year."

"I hope that this will not happen. If they create threats of this kind, we will destroy these threats," the head of state said, replying to a question about the possibility of the region’s blockade.

Actions of this kind would lead to "an escalation unseen before that" and could grow into a large-scale armed conflict, Putin said.

The Kaliningrad Region is separated from mainland Russia by the borders of European Union countries. EU sanctions restrict overland transit to the region. Sanctioned cargo can be transported by railways only under EU quotas. Russian authorities have decided to transfer some cargo delivery to their transportation across the Baltic Sea to avoid any shortages in the Kaliningrad Region. increasing the number of ferries along the Ust-Luga-Kaliningrad route.