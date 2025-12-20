Netanyahu plans to discuss potential new strikes on Iran with Trump — TV

NEW YORK, December 20. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to discuss the possibility of new strikes on Iran with US President Donald Trump, NBC News reports, citing sources.

According to the sources, the Israeli prime minister plans to share with the American leader his concern over Tehran’s missile program that may require swift actions in response. The Israeli authorities are concerned that Iran’s ballistic missile program continues to expand despite recent strikes, alongside the ongoing deployment of air defense systems. Netanyahu is expected to speak with Trump about options for the United States’ potential participation in new operations or Washington’s potential support for them. The two are expected to meet in Florida on December 29.

Trump said earlier that he did not rule out new strikes on Iran if Tehran rejected a deal with Washington and continued developing its missile program. He also warned Iran against trying to continue developing its nuclear program.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an interview with Al Jazeera in November that Iran intends to continue enriching uranium for peaceful purposes and rejects any discussion of changing its missile program. "No rational nation would agree to surrender its means of defense," he said.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Less than 24 hours later, Tehran retaliated. Nine days later, in the early hours of June 22, US jets targeted three Iranian nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, effectively entering the conflict. The following evening, Tehran carried out a missile strike on Al Udeid, the largest US military base in the region, located in Qatar. According to US officials, there were no casualties or significant damage. Trump later announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a complete ceasefire. The truce took effect on June 24.