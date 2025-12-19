Russian army has full strategic initiative in special military operation zone — Putin

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. The Russian army now has the full strategic initiative in the special military operation zone, advancing in all areas, President Vladimir Putin said at his combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference.

"I have just been briefed by the chief of the General Staff. What I would like to say in general is that right after our forces drove the enemy from Kursk soil, they took the full strategic initiative. What does that mean? It means that our forces are advancing along the entire line of contact," Putin pointed out.

The supreme commander-in-chief emphasized that the Ukrainian armed forces were retreating in all areas.