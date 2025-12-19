Russia insists that West honor security commitments — Putin

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia is not making any new or exceptional demands in the field of security, but simply insists that the West fulfill previously made promises, stressing the need to build a reliable security system in Europe.

"We are not asking for anything out of the ordinary. We are not saying that a country has no right to choose how it defends itself. But that choice must not threaten anyone, including us. We are not demanding anything that has never been discussed. We are simply insisting that the promises and commitments made to us by our Western partners be honored. We were simply tricked, and we want to ensure the establishment of a reliable security system in Europe," Putin said during the combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference headlined "Results of the Year."