Armenia remains CSTO ally, path open for full participation — Secretary General

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Armenia continues to be an ally of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), with opportunities for the country’s full participation remaining open, CSTO Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov told TASS.

"Armenia has been and continues to be our ally. We hope that Armenia will resume full participation in the CSTO in the foreseeable future. All conditions and prerequisites for that are present: we believe the people of Armenia are interested in building a common security space in Eurasia. Moreover, in November, the Armenian Foreign Ministry stated that the republic’s withdrawal from the CSTO was off the table," he said, when asked about the possibility of Armenia leaving the organization.

"As is known, the Republic of Armenia has suspended its activities in the organization, reflecting the current stance of the Armenian political leadership regarding the CSTO. It is the decision of an independent and sovereign state, which no other country or organization can influence," the CSTO Secretary General noted.