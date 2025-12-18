Continuation of conflict in Ukraine extremely dangerous — Belarusian president

MINSK, December 18. /TASS/. The continuation of the conflict in Ukraine is extremely dangerous because it threatens unforeseen consequences, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in response to questions from delegates of the 7th All-Belarusian People’s Assembly.

The Belarusian leader commented on rumors that the end of the conflict in Ukraine is disadvantageous to him and the military-political leadership of the republic. "And as for whether the end of the war is advantageous or not. <...> For me, the continuation of this conflict is extremely dangerous. Why? As I have already said, there could be such a turn of events that we have not even dreamed of," he explained.

Earlier, in an interview with the US television company Newsmax, Lukashenko said that the continuation of the war in Ukraine would lead to a global conflict.