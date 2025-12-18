Venezuela is Russia’s ally, Moscow, Caracas are in constant contact — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Venezuela is an ally and partner of Russia, Moscow and Caracas are in constant contact, including at the highest level, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Venezuela is our ally, our partner, we are in constant contact, including at the highest level," he said, responding to a question about the Kremlin's position on the situation between the US and Venezuela and whether Moscow would support Caracas in this conflict.

Peskov also recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro recently spoke on the phone.

The conversation between Putin and Maduro took place on December 11. The two leaders discussed ways to further develop friendly Russian-Venezuelan relations and reaffirmed their commitment to continuing to cooperate with each other in various fields. Putin also expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan people and confirmed his support for Maduro during the telephone talks.