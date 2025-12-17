VIENNA, December 18. /TASS/. The Austrian National Council, its lower parliament chamber, has rejected an initiative by the Green Party to support, at the level of the European Council, the so-called EU reparations credit for Ukraine, which was intended to be formed using frozen assets of the Russian Central Bank, according to a press release provided by the parliament of the republic.

The statement noted that the relevant proposal was submitted by the party but did not receive the support of a majority of deputies.

Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that the confiscation of Russian assets, currently being discussed in Europe, would constitute an act of theft. As Russian Justice Minister Konstantin Chuychenko told TASS, the country’s leadership has already been presented with options for responding to the possible seizure of Russian assets by Western countries.