Roblox signals it will comply with Russian law, paves way for service's unblocking

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Russia’s mass media and telecommunications watchdog Roskomnadzor has stated that it is ready to consider unblocking Roblox in the country after the platform announced a commitment to bring its operations into compliance with Russian law, the agency’s press service reported.

"The platform’s management has now expressed willingness to gradually bring its operations in Russia into compliance with the requirements of Russian legislation. If this is not just a statement, but the platform’s real intention to change its approach to ensuring the safety of minors on the Internet, then Roskomnadzor will cooperate with the platform, as with any other service that complies with Russian law," the message on the agency’s website stated.

Roskomnadzor said the platform admitted that it failed to ensure both content moderation in games and the safety of chats between users.

Earlier, the management of the Roblox platform, following restrictions on its operations in Russia, contacted Roskomnadzor expressing willingness to cooperate in taking measures necessary for removing destructive and dangerous information and suppressing criminal actions and user communications on the platform.

In early December, Roskomnadzor restricted access to the US online game platform Roblox due to the dissemination of materials promoting and justifying extremist and terrorist activities.