Europe to become dependent on expensive gas, lose its leadership — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Europe will become dependent on much more expensive gas by abandoning Russian energy supplies, as well as lose its leading position in the global economy, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when asked how the Kremlin feels about the statement by European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen on the European Union completely abandoning Russian gas.

"This means that Europe will be dependent on gas, which is more expensive, and at times significantly more expensive than Russian gas. Europe is thus condemning itself to much more expensive energy sources, which will inevitably have consequences for the European economy and a decrease in Europe's competitiveness. This will only accelerate the process that has emerged in recent years of the European economy losing its leading potential," he said.

A permanent ban on Russian gas imports implies a gradual but permanent end of Russian gas imports to Europe, with LNG supplies phased out by December 31, 2026, and pipeline gas by September 30, 2027.