More than 400 Palestinians killed during ceasefire with Israel — Palestinian ambassador

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. More than 400 Palestinians have been killed since the announcement of a ceasefire with Israel, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal said in an interview with TASS.

"Unfortunately, despite the announced truce and ceasefire, it is estimated that there are more than 400 killed and twice as many wounded," he noted.

"This is due to Israel continuing to violate the ceasefire regime and allowing humanitarian aid to be brought in only in minimally possible volumes," the ambassador explained.

The situation in the Middle East deteriorated sharply after the penetration of armed Hamas supporters from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory on October 7, 2023, accompanied by the killing of residents of the border settlements and the seizure of more than 250 hostages. Israel retaliated with a military operation in the Gaza strip to destroy Hamas’ military and political structures and free all the abductees.

On October 9 this year, Israel and Hamas, through the mediation of Egypt, Qatar, the United States and Turkey, agreed to implement the first phase of a peace plan presented by US President Donald Trump. The ceasefire came into force on October 10. Under the agreement, Israel withdrew to the so-called Yellow Line, retaining more than 50% of the territory of Gaza under its control.