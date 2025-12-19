Lavrov gives war-minded European hawks a piece of his mind

CAIRO, December 19. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused European leaders pursuing an aggressive policy course of abusing their mandate.

"[German Chancellor Friedrich] Merz, too, has stated openly that Germany should prepare for war with the Russian Federation. Similar statements have been made by [British Prime Minister Keir] Starmer and other hawks <…> in the European Union and the North Atlantic Alliance, including [European Commission President] Ursula von der Leyen and [NATO Secretary General] Mark Rutte, who certainly abuse their powers as they declare this aggressive policy line, one that does not reflect the unified opinion of EU member countries or the North Atlantic Alliance," Russia’s top diplomat said at a news conference following talks with his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty.

Moscow sticks to quite a different position as it advocates for "ensuring indivisible security – in an honest manner and on equal terms," Lavrov emphasized. A kind of security, he continued, that "unlike the European approach, would, instead of setting the stage for another war, would make sure to thwart any attempts toward following the militarist path.