Rubio says US continues to share intelligence information with Ukraine

WASHINGTON, December 19. /TASS/. The United States continues to share intelligence information with Ukraine, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters.

Commenting on the prospects for resolving the Ukrainian crisis, Rubio noted that "no one has said that Ukraine is a zero in terms of our national interest," adding that Washington "sold them billions of dollars worth of weaponry."

"We continue to provide them intelligence support. The president has sanctioned the Russian Federation. He issued oil sanctions. All the oil sanctions, everybody wanted him to do. He did them. He did them a month and a half ago," Rubio said.