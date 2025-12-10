Ukrainian ambassador summoned to Israeli MFA for criticizing PM's remarks about Putin

TEL AVIV, December 10. /TASS/. Ukrainian ambassador to Tel Aviv Yevgeny Korniychuk was summoned to the Israeli Foreign Ministry after he criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statements about the importance of his negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview with the Ynet news outlet, the report said.

According to it, Israeli Foreign Ministry’s Deputy Director General Yuval Fuchs told the Ukrainian ambassador that his statements were "completely unacceptable" and "violated diplomatic protocol."

On December 8, Netanyahu told the Knesset (the Israeli parliament) that he regularly communicates with Putin. According to the prime minister, this communication "has served Israel's vital interests for decades."