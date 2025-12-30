Russian Ministry of Natural Resources to pay attention to water quality

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Natural Resources will pay attention in 2026 to quality of drinking water produced from subsurface and bottled, Minister Alexander Kozlov said in an interview with Rossiya-24 television.

Water is turning into the strategic raw material of the future, the minister said. "We will dedicate the year of 2026 to looking at what is produced from subsoil water, from wells, and what appears on the shelves," he noted.

Attention will be paid to the declared quality seen by the ministry "as the geologists" and the one actually contained in bottles with drinking water, the minister added.