Top Iranian diplomat urges colleagues to condemn Trump’s threats against Tehran

TEHRAN, December 31. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has sent a letter to his counterparts all over the world, urging them to condemn US President Donald Trump’s threats against the Islamic Republic, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

"In a letter, addressed to foreign ministers of other countries, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called the US president’s recent threats against the Islamic Republic of Iran a blatant violation of the international law and the UN Charter, and called upon everyone to strongly condemn these provocative statements," the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

Mentioning the Israeli-US attack on Iran in June 2025, the top Iranian diplomat said Trump’s recent threats show the US administration’s plans to continue this illegal and aggressive process.

Also, Araghchi has sent letters to the UN Secretary General, the UN Security Council chairperson and the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

On December 29, US President Donald Trump said he was ready to strike Iran if Tehran tried to resume its nuclear program. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian responded by saying that in the event of new aggression, Tehran will make "the enemy regret what it has done.".