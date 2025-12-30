Part of Zaporozhye Region left without power after Kiev’s attack on energy grid

MELITOPOL, December 30. /TASS/. More than 20 strikes have been delivered by Ukrainian troops on energy infrastructure facilities in the Zaporozhye Region, leaving the bulk of the region without electricity, the region’s governor, Yevgeny Balitsky, said.

"The enemy has delivered more than 20 strikes on our region’s energy infrastructure. The shelling attack continues. The majority of settlements in the region have been temporarily cut of power supplies. In this way, the Nazi regime is seeking to spoil the holiday for our peaceful region. Yet another futile attempt," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, air defense systems are operating, repair works have already begun.