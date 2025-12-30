Bosnian Serb leader condemns attack on Putin’s residence as act of terrorism

BEKGRADE, December 30. /TASS/. Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik has condemned Ukraine’s attempted attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s residence in the Novgorod Region as an act of terrorism.

"Under all international norms and conventions, the attempted attack on President Vladimir Putin’s residence is an act of terrorism. Combating terrorism is the duty of all humankind. That is why it's only natural that the majority of global leaders condemn this senseless act. At the same time, this reveals Zelensky’s inability and reluctance to end the suffering of his own people," he wrote on his X page.

He also noted that he believes that an agreement between the Russian and US leaders, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, will "bring a long-needed peace."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told journalists earlier in the day that overnight to December 29 the Kiev regime had attempted a terrorist attack on President Vladimir Putin’s state residence in the Novgorod Region with the use of 91 long-range combat drones. All of them were jammed by Russian electronic warfare tools, he said, adding that no casualties or damage were reported.

In turn, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said that during a phone call with Trump, Putin drew attention to Kiev’s attack, which took place "almost immediately" after the US-Ukraine talks in Mar-a-Lago, and warned that it would not go "unanswered." The Russian leader also told Trump that Moscow’s position in negotiations to resolve the conflict would be revised.