Loading of Russian Railways to be 1.1 bln tons as of 2025 year-end — minister

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Loading on the Russian Railways network may total 1.1 bln metric tons as of 2025 year-end, Transport Minister Andrey Nikitin told TASS.
"We expect loading of 1.1 bln tons in 2025," the minister said.
The figure may therefore decline by more than 6%. Loading on the Russian Railways network totaled 1.181 bln metric tons in 2024, down 4.1% annually. The figure stood at 94.2 mln metric tons in November 2025. According to the Russian Railways, shipments totaled 1.21 bln metric tons over eleven months of 2025, which is 5.6% less than in the like period of the last year.