Russian budget deficit in 2025 not above target — Finance Minister

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. The federal budget deficit will not go beyond the target 2.6% of GDP, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said in an interview with Rossiya-24 television.

"The budget deficit as of 2025 year-end will total about 2.6% of GDP as planned," the minister said.

The share of oil and gas revenues of the budget will be 23% as of the end of this year and will decline to 22% in 2026, Siluanov noted.

"We see the share of oil and gas sectors of the economy will gradually go down in the midterm and over the long period," he added.