Price of gold futures hits a new all-time high, exceeding $5,600 per troy ounce

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The price of gold futures with settlement in February 2026 has hit a new all-time high on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) again, exceeding $5,600 per troy ounce, according to trading data.

As of 02:39 a.m. Moscow time (11:39 p.m. GMT January 28), the price of the precious metal was up 7.35%, reaching $5,626.8 per troy ounce. By 02:48 a.m. Moscow time (11:48 p.m. GMT January 28), the price of gold had slowed down up to $5,544.06 per ounce (up 5.77%).