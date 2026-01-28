Putin-Zelensky meeting, security guarantees: statements by Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has an open invitation to Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

He also noted Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump have broached this possibility many times in telephone talks.

TASS has compiled the key statements made by the Russian leader’s aide.

Putin-Zelensky meeting

Zelensky is welcome in Moscow if he wants to meet with Putin: "Our president has repeatedly told journalists that if Zelensky is truly ready for a meeting, we would be happy to welcome him to Moscow."

"We think it makes sense to take this approach, and Vladimir Vladimirovich has raised this issue several times when speaking to journalists. In essence, we have never refused and do not refuse such contacts."

The issue of a meeting between Putin and Zelensky was raised several times during telephone conversations between the Russian president and his US counterpart Donald Trump: "In these conversations, Trump suggested that we consider this possibility."

Preparations and security guarantees

Contacts between Putin and Zelensky must be well prepared and outcome oriented: "First and foremost, these contacts must be well prepared. Secondly, they must be focused on achieving specific positive results."

Russia guarantees Zelensky’s safety and working conditions if he comes to Moscow to meet with Putin: "We will guarantee his safety and the necessary working conditions.".