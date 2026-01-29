Kamchatka’s Shiveluch spews ash 4 km high

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, January 29. /TASS/. The Shiveluch volcano on Russia’s Far Eastern Kamchatka Peninsula has spewed ash to an altitude of 4 kilometers above sea level, the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team (KVERT) said.

"Explosions have sent Shivelush’s ash to an altitude of four kilometers above sea level. The ash plume is stretching 35 kilometers west-south-west of the volcano. The continuing volcanic activity may impact low-flying aircraft," it said.

Shiveluch is the northernmost active volcano on the Kamchatka Peninsula. It is located 450 kilometers northeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. The absolute height of the volcano is 3,283 meters. The highest point of its active part, called Young Shiveluch, is 2,500 meters above sea level, the diameter of the crater is 1.5 kilometers. Catastrophic eruptions took place in 1864 and 1964, when a large part of the lava dome collapsed and created a devastating debris avalanche. Young Shiveluch has been active since September 1980.