Switzerland to apply paragraphs of 19th EU sanction package against Russia

GENEVA, February 25. /TASS/. The Swiss government decided to implement additional paragraphs of the 19th package of anti-Russian sanctions from February 26.

Measures include the complete ban on purchases and imports of Russian liquefied natural gas and the ban on transactions with certain cryptocurrencies pegged to the Russian ruble. Swiss authorities also introduce compulsory registration of entry and transit of Russian diplomatic staff accredited in the EU.

The country expands the ban on exports of some metals and products to Russia. Bern will also ban purchasing and holding of stakes in companies. Switzerland also extends the ban to cover certain high-tech and artificial intelligence services and services directly related to tourism.