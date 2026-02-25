US committed to Ukraine settlement efforts, but Trump’s patience is not infinite — Rubio

WASHINGTON, February 26. /TASS/. The US administration doesn’t want to stop trying to settle the crisis in Ukraine, but President Donald Trump’s patience is not infinite, US Secretary of State said.

"That war will be settled through a negotiation. And right now, we are the only country in the world that can be a catalyst for negotiation. If we forfeit that role, no one else can do it," he said.

"That said, do I believe the president's [Donald Trump] patience is infinite? I do not, but I'm not going to forecast for you when that runs out, or at what point he decides not to do it any longer. I can tell you, and I think you've heard him express deep frustration that this has not come to an end, because he sees it as a completely stupid and senseless war," he stated.