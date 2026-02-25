Top Iranian diplomat outlines provisions of potential deal with US to Omani counterpart

RABAT, February 26. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with his Omai counterpart, Badr al-Busaidi, in Geneva to outline provisions of a potential agreement with the United States, the Al Jazeera television channel reported.

According to Al Jazeera, Araghchi "presented to the Omani minister provisions of potential agreements with the United States" on the Iranian nuclear dossier and the lifting of the US sanctions.

Araghchi is leading the Iranian delegation to the third round of Oman-mediated talks with the United States scheduled for Thursday.

In January, the White House warned that it was ready to use force if Tehran fails to engage in talks aimed at reaching a "fair deal" under which Iran completely drops any plans to obtain nuclear weapons. The Iranian government has repeatedly said it had no plans of creating a nuclear bomb.

On February 17, the second round of negotiations between the US and Iran on the nuclear issue took place in Geneva, mediated by Oman. According to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the parties reached mutual understanding on a number of issues, which could serve as a basis for a draft future agreement on the nuclear program. US Vice President JD Vance said that the talks went well on a number of aspects, but Tehran is not yet ready to accept some of the fundamental positions outlined by the White House. Earlier, the United States and Israel insisted that Iran not only scrap its nuclear program, but also stop producing ballistic missiles and supporting pro-Iranian forces in the Middle East.