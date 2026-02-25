Sanctions, support of population, tasks for 2026: Mishustin’s report to State Duma

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Russia continues to develop despite all the external attempts to hinder it, despite sanctions and tariff wars, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said while reporting to the State Duma (lower house of parliament).

The key national projects include the main policies to support families, he noted. The premier also mentioned six tasks facing the state in 2026.

TASS has collected the main points of the prime minister’s address.

Economy, labor market

Russia’s GDP grew by 1% in 2025, and by more than 10% over the past three years: "And this is despite external challenges intensifying."

The situation on Russia’s labor market is stable: "Unemployment remains low at 2.2%."

The government and the Bank of Russia will continue to fight inflation, which fell to 5.6% in 2025.

Thanks to measures supporting small and mid-sized enterprises, their number rose by almost 4% in 2025 to over 6.84 mln: "This is the highest figure since the formation of the register of such enterprises."

Businesses will be able to localize production sites on the Russian part of international supply routes in the future, "to reduce dependence on transit points controlled by unfriendly states and, of course, mitigate risks and cut costs."

Russia’s government is working to improve conditions for external trade, with one fifth of turnover taking place on preferential terms already.

Measures to support population

The key measures to support families, including those to boost birthrates, are included in the main national projects.

Sanctions and tariff wars

Russia continues its development despite all the external attempts to hinder it: "In particular, the mounting sanctions pressure, tariff wars, and other numerous challenges that increase trade and economic development imbalances. The government is solving the tasks set while considering those factors and risk evaluation."

Industrial production in Russia grew by 1.3% even under sanctions-related conditions: "Mainly due to manufacturing, which gained 3.6% last year, outpacing projections."

Digitalization

The World Bank put Russia on the list of leaders in terms of state technology digitalization last year: "The level of implementation of various digital tools is evaluated as this index is formed. We have a unified plan as one of them."

Russian software is becoming a foundation for digitalization of domestic enterprises.

Some 22 bln rubles ($287 mln) were spent on the development and introduction of domestic software and hardware in four years.

State tasks for 2026

"Saving and multiplying" people is the first and key task for 2026.

The second task is "to formulate a platform for reaching economic growth rates not lower than the global average to boost long-term and sustainable development of regions and the state overall."

The third task is to change the structure of foreign trade, focusing it on "supplies of high-tech products": "It can be done through strengthening the supply-oriented economy, and the launch of demanded investment projects."

The fourth task is to create a transparent competitive business environment: "To provide good-natured entrepreneurs with new opportunities and tangible benefits."

The fifth task is "further improvement of labor efficiency, mainly through the introduction of cutting-edge technologies and digital solutions."

The sixth task is "constant technological modernization," the creation of conditions for innovations and their active implementation.