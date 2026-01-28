US’ claims for Greenland undermine global stability — Chinese ambassador

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Washington’s plans to establish control over Greenland destabilize the situation in the entire world, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said.

"What the American are doing - they are seeking to block, close all of these passages - is not merely against our will and our interests, it is undermining stability and peace in the world," he said in an interview with the Izvestia daily. "Of course, not only our countries oppose this. I think that many countries around the world object to it. We must fight against such things. We need to work together to ensure the safety and free movement of our goods."

"We maintain close contacts and cooperation with Russia on the issue of the Norther Sea Route. This is our right to ensure free logistics and unimpeded transportation of our cargoes via the Northern Sea Route and other passages," he said. "So, we need to defend our rights. And, of course, we need to cooperate, coordinate our positions, reinforce and defend our positions and common interests."

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated the need for the United States to take over Greenland. On January 14, the Danish and Greenlandic foreign ministers, Lars Lokke Rasmussen and Vivian Motzfeldt, met in Washington with US Vice President JD Vance and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. As Rasmussen later stated, Denmark failed to persuade the United States to abandon its intention to annex Greenland (an autonomous territory of Denmark) during these consultations.

Greenland is an autonomous territory within Denmark. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen signed the Greenland Defense Treaty in addition to their NATO commitments. Under the agreement, the United States undertook to defend the island against potential aggression.