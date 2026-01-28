Russian rights commissioner sends evidence of Ukrainian army’s war crimes to UN

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova sent over 600 letters to the UN and other international organizations in 2025, which contained evidence of the Ukrainian armed forces’ crimes against civilians, according to a report summing up the official’s activities in 2025.

"Over 600 letters were sent in 2025. <...> They contained evidence of shelling attacks on civilians, destruction of civilian infrastructure, cruel and inhumane treatment, psychological pressure on and torture of prisoners of war, as well as of reprisals against their own civilians suspected of being disloyal to the Ukrainian government," the report reads.

The document points out that information about the crimes was received from Russian service members who had returned from captivity in prisoner exchanges, as well as from civilians.

The letters were sent to the special rapporteur of the UN Human Rights Council, the president of the UN Human Rights Council, the UN special rapporteur on torture, the UN high commissioner for human rights, the UN assistant secretary general, the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Inter-Parliamentary Union's Ad Hoc Working Group on Ukraine, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), and the International Public Tribunal on Ukraine.

"The letters feature overwhelming evidence of Ukrainian service members’ violations of universally accepted international humanitarian law, including the Geneva Convention relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War and the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms," the report specifies.