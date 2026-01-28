Ukraine tries to attack Crimea’s Sevastopol twice, ten drones downed — governor

SEVASTOPOL, January 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces attempted to attack Crimea’s Sevastopol twice, in the night and in the morning; Russian air defenses downed ten drones, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev reported.

"Over the past night and morning, the Ukrainian armed forces tried to attack Sevastopol twice. In total, air defenses and the Black Sea Fleet’s forces downed ten drones," the city head wrote on his Telegram channel.

Razvozhayev added that a civilian was injured by a downed drone debris. The drone fragments also damaged a fence and the roofs of two private houses and shattered a window.