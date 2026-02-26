Ukraine recognized that blocks oil transit to Hungary for political reasons — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, February 26. /TASS/. The head of the Hungarian diplomatic mission in Kiev was called to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, where it became clear for him that Ukraine blocks Russian oil supplies over the Druzhba pipeline exclusively due to political motives, Hungary’s Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

"Ukrainians are blackmailing Hungary and attempt to force us to change our position. Today the charge d’affaires ad interim of our embassy in Kiev was called to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry. They recognized there that the pipeline was blocked for political reasons. They also recognized that they do not resume oil transportation to Hungary for political reasons. They recognized there are no physical or technical causes for the restart of transportation; only political causes are in place," Szijjarto said, streamed by M1 television.

Ukrainians also "made it clear that they want to receive weapons and money in exchange for the restart of oil supplies to Hungary," the minister said. "Hungary will not direct the money of its citizens to Ukraine and we will not send weapons there for the sake of continuing the war without prospect," Szijjarto noted. Ukraine will not be able to undermine security of energy supplies for Hungary, he stressed.

Hungary continues requiring from Ukrainian authorities to immediately resume oil supplies over the Druzhba oil pipeline and "stop meddling in the electing process in Hungary," Szijjarto added.