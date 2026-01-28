Hungary ‘at crosshairs,’ but won't stop protecting people's rights — PM

BUDAPEST, January 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian authorities have crossed all lines with their verbal attacks on Hungary and interference in Budapest’s domestic affairs, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

"We did not seek conflict, yet for days now, Hungary has been in the crosshairs. Still, neither threats from the president, nor from the foreign minister, nor from extremist military groups will deter us from standing up for the interests of Hungarians," the prime minister wrote on his X page.

He confirmed that, despite these threats, Hungary will not send money to Ukraine. "It is better off with Hungarian families than in the bathroom of a Ukrainian oligarch," Orban pointed out. He added that Budapest "will not allow a ban on Russian oil and gas imports" and "will not allow Ukraine to be pushed into the European Union."

"As long as Hungary has a patriotic government, decisions on these matters will not be made in Kiev and not in Brussels either. This is well understood in Ukraine too. That is why they want a new, pro-Ukraine government in Budapest, and why the threats never stop," the prime minister emphasized.

On January 27, the Hungarian Foreign Ministry summoned the Ukrainian ambassador to Budapest at Orban’s orders to protest Kiev’s involvement in Hungary’s domestic affairs, including the upcoming April 12 parliamentary elections.