Board of Peace now consists of 26 countries, including Belarus

NEW YORK, January 28. /TASS/. The Board of Peace, being established on the initiative of US President Donald Trump, now has 26 members, the board's official X social media page confirmed.

Initially, on January 22, the charter of the Board of Peace was officially signed in Davos on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum by 18 internationally recognized nations: Azerbaijan, Argentina, Armenia, Bahrain, Bulgaria, Hungary, Indonesia, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Morocco, Mongolia, the UAE, Pakistan, Paraguay, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Uzbekistan. Representatives of the self-proclaimed Kosovo also signed the document.

The updated list of founding countries officially includes the Republic of Belarus, Albania, Cambodia, Egypt, El Salvador, Jordan, and Kuwait. Earlier, on January 22, the press service of the Belarusian foreign ministry stated that Minsk is ready to play an active role in forming a new security architecture as a co-founder of the Board of Peace.

The Board of Peace was created in accordance with an agreement between Israel and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas to govern the Gaza Strip, but it is expected that it will also engage in preventing and resolving conflicts in other regions.