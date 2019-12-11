Militants shell 24 settlements in Syria in last 24 hours — Russian reconciliation center

Moscow, Ankara see no need to expand safe zone in Syria, says Russian envoy

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Militants have shelled 24 settlements in the Syrian provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Idlib and Hama in the last 24 hours, chief of the Russian Center for reconciliation of the conflicting sides in Syria Yury Borenkov told reporters on Wednesday.

"A total of 24 shellings were registered in the last 24 hours. Militants from illegal armed groups shelled Aleppo, Sabikia, Benjamin in Aleppo province; Ardash Dag, Safsafa, Saraf, Janajiq, Nahshebba, Ayn al-Qantara in Latakia province; Tell Metvazi, Sanjeka, Dar Hardata, Huayz in Hama province, Ajaz, Al-Salihiya, Tell al-Turki, Sharqi Kafr Dun, Tamana in Idlib province," Borenkov said.

Russian officers carried out three humanitarian operation in the last 24 hours. They distributed 1,350 foot sets with a total weight of 7.85 tonnes in the provinces of Homs, Aleppo and al-Hasakah.

In accordance with the Russian-Turkish memorandum from 22 October 2019, the Russian military police carried out patrolling missions along six routes in the provinces of Aleppo, Raqqa and al-Hasakah. Russian military aviation also carried out an aerial patrol mission over Syria's north-east.