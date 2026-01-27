Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated two communities in the Kharkov and Zaporozhye Regions over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Battlegroup West units liberated the settlement of Kupyansk-Uzlovoi in the Kharkov Region through active offensive operations. <…> Battlegroup Dnepr units liberated the settlement of Novoyakovlevka in the Zaporozhye Region through decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,345 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,345 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 170 troops and three artillery guns in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, more than 210 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and roughly 120 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 415 troops, a tank and eight armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 390 troops and eight armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and roughly 40 troops and four jamming stations in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 170 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 170 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy artillery guns in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Rzhanoye, Sadki, Sosnovka and Khoten in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Volchanskiye Khutora, Zybino, Proletarskoye and Chugunovka in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 170 personnel, 14 motor vehicles and three field artillery guns in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar station and four ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 210 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup West units "inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, two assault brigades of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Kovsharovka, Nechvolodovka, Novoosinovo and Senkovo in the Kharkov Region and Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 210 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, 27 motor vehicles and two Western-made artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a US-made AN/TPQ-36 counterbattery radar station and three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 120 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 120 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, an assault brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Druzhkovka, Konstantinovka, Kramatorsk, Novodmitrovka, Reznikovka and Slavyansk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 120 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, 19 motor vehicles and six field artillery guns, including two Western-made weapons in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 415 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 415 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and eight armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of seven mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an airmobile brigade, an air assault brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Belitskoye, Grishino, Zavido-Kudashevo and Sukhetskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Novopodgorodnoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 415 personnel, a tank, eight armored combat vehicles, 16 motor vehicles, three field artillery guns and a US-made AN/TPQ-36 counterbattery radar station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 390 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 390 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed eight enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, two assault brigades and three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Aleksandrovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Verkhnyaya Tersa, Vozdvizhevka, Gorkoye, Zaliznichnoye and Rizdvyanka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 390 personnel, eight armored combat vehicles and 21 motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 40 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 40 Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Dnepr units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade and a coastal defense brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Magdalinovka in the Zaporozhye Region and Sadovoye in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 40 [Ukrainian] military personnel, nine motor vehicles, an artillery gun, four electronic warfare stations and a fuel depot were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian troops hammer Ukrainian army’s energy sites, deployment areas over past day

Russian troops struck energy infrastructure sites used by the Ukrainian army and enemy deployment areas over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck energy infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, sites for the storage of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles and their preparation for launch, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 154 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 105 Ukrainian UAVs, S-200 missile over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 105 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and an S-200 missile over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 11 rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, an S-200 surface-to-air missile converted to destroy ground targets and 105 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 670 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 283 helicopters, 111,231 unmanned aerial vehicles, 646 surface-to-air missile systems, 27,349 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,651 multiple rocket launchers, 32,877 field artillery guns and mortars and 52,956 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.