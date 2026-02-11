Russian House in Chisinau to operate until summer of 2026 — cooperation agency head

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. The Russian Center for Science and Culture (RCSC) in Chisinau, also known as the Russian House, will operate until the summer of 2026, Head of Russia's Federal Agency for International Humanitarian Cooperation Yevgeny Primakov said in an interview with TASS.

He recalled that in December 2025, Moscow was officially notified by the Moldovan side about the decision not to renew the agreement between the governments of the two countries of October 30, 1998 on the establishment and operation of cultural centers.

"Therefore, the RCSC in Chisinau has the right to continue its operations until the summer of 2026," Primakov said.

"Today, the RCSC in Chisinau continues its work," he noted.

The decision to denounce the agreement with Russia on the operation of the Russian House in Chisinau was previously approved by Moldovan President Maia Sandu. According to the country's government, to withdraw from the agreement, one of the parties must waive its automatic extension for the next five years. The agreement entered into force on July 4, 2021, so Moldova will be able to withdraw from it after July 4, 2026. News of the decision to close the Russian House was followed by a series of protests by Russian compatriots in Chisinau, who quickly collected around 4,000 signatures in favor of its continued operation. The Russian Embassy called the decision another demarche aimed at raising the level of tension.