First Russian athletes return home from 2026 Winter Games in Italy

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Russian lugers Daria Olesik and Pavel Repilov have returned to Moscow from the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy, a TASS correspondent reported on Friday.

Olesik and Repilov jointly with their assisting staff - Alexander Vasin and Ivan Nevmerzhitsky - arrived at the Moscow Vnukovo airport after a lengthy flight from Milan to Moscow with a stopover in Turkey’s Istanbul.

They were greeted at the Moscow airport by relatives, close friends, representatives of the Russian Luge Federation, coaches and other athletes.

At the ongoing 2026 Winter Games in Italy Olesik and Repilov finished 13th and 14th in women's and men’s singles luge respectively.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus have been cleared to participate in the 2026 Winter Games under a neutral designation, which excludes the display of national flags and anthems.

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games are taking place in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, from February 6-22, 2026. Thirteen Russian athletes are competing under a neutral status in figure skating, speed skating, short track, freestyle skiing, cross-country skiing, alpine skiing, luge and ski mountaineering.

Norway currently tops the Overall Medals Standings at the 2026 Winter Games with 18 medals (eight gold, three silver and seven bronze), followed by host Italy (six golds, three silver and nine bronze) and the United States in the 3rd place (4-7-3).